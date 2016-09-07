Athlete to Watch: Sara Small by Marty McNally

This issues featured athlete is UALR’s women’s soccer team Sara Small. Small is a transfer student from Wake Forest who came to Arkansas to further her soccer career. She is from Bend, Oregon and has been playing soccer since she was seven. She is the goalie for the Trojan soccer team and while being in her last year she plans to get her dream job of being a professional soccer player.

Small is a comical person who has one of those smiles that just welcomes you. She is a relaxed and confident person who loves making her teammates and friends laugh. They also know that when push comes to shove she will stand her ground and handle her business on and off the field. When asked how much soccer meant to her, she said, “it means everything to me”.

She said she used to be a two-sport athlete in track and field which she did the pole vault and soccer. But during her freshman year at Wake Forest, she eventually quit the track and field team just to focus on soccer, which is what her passion is.

If all her plans go accordingly she will play overseas in Europe to pursue a professional career with soccer. While every college athlete has the dream to go pro, Sara also plans on getting her degree in Criminal Justice just to have a backup plan if things don’t go her way.

When asked how much time out her week was taken up with school and sports. She just smiled and said, “it is like having two full-time jobs without getting paid”. With going to class, going to practice, playing games, traveling for games, practicing outside of practice, and working out to stay on top of her game. It’s no wonder that when she finds time to relax its taken advantage of.

With Small’s limited free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends or watching Netflix. She likes to watch her favorite movies Braveheart or Stick it and she will occasionally throw on Despicable Me.

Besides hanging out, she will wind down and relax with artist like Halsey or Chainsmokers, or put on Pandora and relax. But when she wants to get pumped up to get ready for a game, she listens to her favorite artist Eminem to clear her mind off everything else while getting mentally prepared.

Sara has a very welcoming personality and seems to have a hard work ethic from what she has said and with that UALR is sure she will be successful with anything she does in her life.