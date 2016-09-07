Catastrophic Floods Bring Disaster and Hope to Louisiana

In mid-August of this year, the state of Louisiana experienced one of the nation’s worst disasters since Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Several areas of the state, including Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension and Lafayette, were affected by torrential rainfall that began on Aug, 11. Soon after the rains began, the southern section of Louisiana became overwhelmed with several inches of water, and by Aug, 15, several major rivers in the area had reached moderate to major flood levels causing over two feet of accumulation in some areas.

The flooding that hit the state led Pres. Obama to declare a state-of-emergency in Louisiana.

Federal aid was called into the state to begin helping those who lost their homes, businesses and entire livelihoods to the floods. The assistance included grants for home repairs, temporary living arrangements and loans to help cover uninsured loss of property.

The government wasn’t the only one offering aid. Many individuals and organizations banded together to offer aid to those affected by the flooding as well.

Amelia Loken, a non-traditional, senior American Sign Language (ASL) and English Interpretation major at UALR, volunteered in Baton Rouge on Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 with the Mormon Helping Hands. Loken, along with 11 other individuals, left Little Rock on Friday night and arrived in Baton Rouge around midnight. According to Loken, over 5,000 members of the Mormon Helping Hands went down the previous weekend to help clean out houses that had been hit by the flood waters.

Many of the houses in the flood affected areas required being stripped down to the bare studs. This meant cleaning everything out, tearing up carpeting and flooring and knocking down dry wall. The house Amelia, and the other volunteers, helped take apart this past weekend belonged to an elementary school teacher named Ms. Charlotte. When the volunteers arrived to the house, other volunteers had already begun throwing out all the items that resided inside.

Loken described how emotional it was to see all the possessions this woman had collected through her years, everything from her photos and trinkets to furniture and kitchen cabinets, thrown out in huge piles on the lawn and street curbs.

“We’ve just got to get through this,” Loken responded when asked about seeing first-hand how the flooding had affected peoples’ livelihoods. “We just have to focus on what needs to be done…there’s no time for emotion.”

Other organizations, such as the St. Bernard Project (SBP), were also eager to lend a helping hand to those hit by the flood waters. Chelsea Richards, a 2015 UALR graduate with a degree in Sign Language Interpretation, volunteered with friends and family in the SBP to help those in Baton Rouge. Richards, who currently resides in Metairie, Louisiana, just outside of New Orleans, says that, though it didn’t actually flood in New Orleans, helping with aid relief it has definitely impacted herself and others in the community. Richards put it this way:

“I told a friend that…short of going through it yourself, the closest you can come to understanding what it means to ‘lose everything’ is after you’ve helped someone clear literally everything from their house and leave it on the curb.”

Though not everybody has the ability to travel down to southern Louisiana and help directly with the flood relief, there are still many things people can do to help. Many organizations are still collecting donations to send down to people in Louisiana, such as water bottles, work wear, travel-sized hygiene items, clothing and non-perishable food items. Websites such as the American Red Cross offer ways to donate monetary funds, while other local charities and organizations allow donations of items to be sent to flood affected areas.

In the words of Amelia Loken, “You’re more than just an ‘A’, or a ‘B’, or a ‘C’…you have the power to affect change in such a powerful way in the community and the world.”

To find out how to help with the Flood Disaster in Louisiana visit the American Red Cross webpage at http://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate

UALR’s own Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will also be collecting items for Baton Rouge on Sept. 7-9 in the Donaghey Student Center (DSC) from 11a.m. until 1p.m.