Department of Applied Communication Lecture Series

The Department of Applied Communication is hosting a series of lectures on leadership during the Fall and Spring semesters. The Leadership Lecture Series sessions will be located at the Engel Alumni Hall in the UALR Bailey Alumni Center, and will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on specific Thursdays throughout the fall and spring. It is free and open to the public, and there will be refreshments, along with coffee and tea. Even though the lectures are free, attendees are encouraged to donate a contribution of $15 to cover costs per event.

Each lecture sessions will be followed by a networking and a question and answer session. Effective communication skills will be discussed, and those who come to every session will earn a certification of completion. The lectures will be held on Sept. 8, Nov. 3, Feb. 16, and April 20.

During the first session, held on Sept. 8, Dr. Julien C. Mirivel will speak about “The Art of Positive Communication for Leaders: Small Actions with Big Impacts”.

On Nov. 3 Dr. Carol Thompson, speaks on the topic of “Nonverbal Communication for Today’s Leaders”

On Feb. 16 Dr. Linda Pledger, lectures on “Managing Conflict Positively as a Transformational Leader”;

The final lecture will be held on April 20. The presenter, Mary Cantrell, speaks on the topic “Why Yes Works for Leaders”.

According to the department, their focus is on positive communication and engaging “students and community members not only in becoming effective speakers, but also creating healthier interpersonal relationships, embracing difference, and managing conflicts productively.”

The department encourages those who are “community and business leaders who wish to enhance their communication and leadership knowledge, employees looking for professional and career development in communication skill areas, current UALR undergraduate and graduate students, and departmental undergraduate and graduate alumni.”

For more information, contact the Department Chair, Dr. April Chatham-Carpenter, at axcatham@ualr.edu.

People can also contact the Department of Applied Communication at speechcomm@ualr.edu, or find them on Facebook:

Official Page: facebook.com/UALRCommunication

Official Group: facebook.com/groups/UALRSPCH

Official CSC Page: facebook.com/UALRCommSkillCenter