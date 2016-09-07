Freshman dies after skateboarding accident

Patrick Wilson, 18, a freshman from Little Rock, died Thursday, Sept. 1, from injuries he sustained from a skateboarding accident just east of the Student Services Center.

Wilson had been in critical condition at St. Vincent Infirmary since the accident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24. He had undergone at least two brain surgeries to reduce swelling, according to a GoFundMe site set up in his name.

Wilson was in his first semester at UALR. He graduated from Little Rock Central High School and was an Eagle Scout.

The GoFundMe page, an online fundraising platform, was created shortly after the accident by a family friend to help with medical costs. More than $10,000 had been raised at presstime.

A vigil service will be held Friday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Souls, officiated by Father John Marconi. Memorials may be made to the Our House Homeless Shelter. Little Rock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wilson is survived by his parents, Leland Wilson and Laura Anne Warren, and a brother, Ben Wilson, all of Little Rock; a grandmother, Sharon Warren of Benton; a grandfather, Michael Warren (Denisce) of Conway; an uncle, Mike Warren (Beth) of Benton; cousins Lauren Smith of Kansas City, Mo., Christina Johnson of Arkadelphia and Michelle Bryan of North Little Rock; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon L. Wilson and Floy Mae (Hughes) Wilson, and uncles Ronald Wilson and Adam Wilson.

On-campus memorials are scheduled for the coming days.