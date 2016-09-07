From UALR to Rio by Antony Wanjala

At an age when most people are contemplating their wasted years, Natasha Wodak is doing quite the opposite. Thirty-four years has brought her face-to-face with our planet’s finest athletes. Despite the appeal of the Olympic theater, few know of Natasha’s humble beginnings.

The Canadian-born Olympic runner has had a long relationship with athletic events but it is in recent past that the fruit of her labor has come to fruition. It has been a long journey with its ups and downs, including a brief battle with plantar fasciitis and peroneal tendonitis, Wodak is living proof that hardship is a mindset that doesn’t have to be a reality.

The Olympic titan may have been born in Canada, but Arkansas helped chisel her athletic acumen. For the most part, the coaching staff that was with Natasha during her time at UALR has since moved on to better and brighter venues but, after catching up with Evan Drexler, Associate Director of Athletic Communications, a few details sprung up from memory.

Natasha ran for the University of Arkansas’s Little Rock campus for two years in 2000 and 2001. Despite her tenure on our campus, Wodak managed to etch her name into many places in the school’s record books. Placing ninth at the league’s championship in 1999 won her the All-Sun Belt in Cross Country accolade. The Sun Belt Conference, part of the NCAA’s Division I, attracts some of America’s most talented athletes.

Wodak’s tenacity did not stop there.

Since September 2000, Natasha has remained 17th all-time in UALR program history in the Cross Country 5K with a time of 18:26. This is a list littered with some of Arkansas’s best and brightest though only two Trojans have gone on to compete in the Olympics. An exclusive list which Natasha’s recent successes validate.

Furthermore, Wodak’s 3K time of 10:21:56 is also still the ninth-fastest time in UALR outdoor-program history.

Even after leaving UALR back in 2001, Natasha has yet to rest on her laurels. The Olympic athlete improved her 3K personal best by more than a minute, racing to a finish of 9:02:57 in 2013. In a sport like running, seconds could mean the difference between an ordinary first place win and a world record, so a full minute improvement is astonishing, to say the least.

As can be seen by her athletic accomplishments, Natasha Wodak has made running her life’s work. The fact that she reached the zenith of athletics, the Olympics, and, to add to this, the very notion of UALR playing a hand in the achievement, will make high school athletes think twice about which athletic program they should invest their time into.

The University of Arkansas’s Athletic Program has many to thank for its current place in America’s collegiate zeitgeist, of which Natasha Wodak is one that will never be forgotten.