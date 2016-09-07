Hot Corner: Should I quit the NFL?

This summer I have been asking myself a question I would have never thought to ask myself. Should I watch the NFL this season? I know right, coming from one of the biggest sports and football fans you will ever meet. I am super excited about seeing my Steelers hopefully, and finally, have a good enough defense to compliment their dynamic offense and be able to make it to the Super Bowl. I want to see them go up against Denver’s defense and the greatness of the New England Patriots. I am excited to see Seattle and Carolina and so many other great teams around the league. I want to see Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Josh Norman, if RG3 can hopefully lead Cleveland out of the gutter, or if Andrew Luck will return to form and Indianapolis back to the playoffs.

However, the NFL, as a business, a brand, and a league have pushed me to my wits end to where I don’t know if I can watch their games anymore. The reason being it is the most hypocritical entity in the entire world of sports. More than FIFA, more than the Russian Federation of Sports, more than the World Anti Doping Agency. The NFL decides that someone who hits and beats up his wife like Josh Brown gets one game; someone who has a loaded assault rifle, is drunk and speeding, and has a child in the back seat like Sheldon Richardson gets suspended and gets one game; or someone who hits and beats up his girlfriend like Greg Hardy and gets convicted by the court of law gets 4 games. But if you smoke weed you get four games, ten games or even a whole season. Yet the league has alcohol commercials, which regardless of your stance of weed is not as dangerous on any level except if it is laced with another drug. The hypocrisy of the league is ridiculous.

It’s not just the suspensions, but the league’s treatment of players. Martellus Bennett was quoted as saying the NFL stands for “N word”s For Lease. While his use of the term is graphic, it speaks in reference to the fact that there are so many poor players that come into the league and, although not everyone makes superstar status, players aren’t getting the treatment they deserve. If you get injured you are cut or your money is taken away. It forces players to play injured, through concussions, sprained ankles, and bad hamstrings, which lead to bigger issues like ACL tears, back injuries, and ultimately life-long health problems. So I don’t know if I’ll watch the NFL this year, because honestly I am prepared to take my money elsewhere.