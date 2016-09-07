Soccer season opener brings defeat

The Little Rock Trojans were defeated in their home opener against the Northwestern State Demons 2-0, on Friday, August 19, 2016. It was the Trojans first game of the season and they were greeted with a huge crowd of students, along with many alumni who were there because it was the Trojan Soccer Alumni weekend. And while the game didn’t produce the result that the Trojans wanted, it still was a great day overall for Little Rock Soccer and Little Rock Athletics as a whole. Little Rock had 19 players appear in the game for them, including four newcomers who joined the team in the summer.

The game started out as a defensive battle. During the first half, the Trojans stifled the Demon attack with could pressuring defense on the ball and keeping possession of the ball. However, the goalie for the Demons Alex Latham was able to stop the Trojans from being able to score throughout the game with 13 saves. Northwestern State was also called offsides several times throughout the first half. The crowd was very tense as they anxiously expected a Trojan goal in the first half, but one never came.

During the second half, the Trojans looked to score again with their attack picking up pace. Little Rock had several chances to score in the first 15 minutes of the second half as they consistently attacked the goalie. However, because of their shifts up the field, Northwestern St. was able to score on one-on-one situations with the goalie. Brittany Caserma in the 62nd minute and April Trowbridge in 82nd minute scored goals that were assisted by long passes through the defense. The Trojans continued to attack the goal as they were trying to gain an opportunity to score, but it was not meant to be. The Trojans ended up having the advantage in both shots (24-13), and shots on goal (13-5). Little Rock will continue their season this week by playing against Missouri State on the road on Friday. They will return home on Sunday, August 28th, 2016 to play against the Memphis Tigers.