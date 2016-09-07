Women’s volleyball makes strides in invitational by Adrian Miller

We had a great three days of volleyball over the weekend as the UALR Lady Trojans hosted the first ever Little Rock invitational. The invitational saw the likes of Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma, SEC participant Mississippi St., in-state competitor UAPB of the SWAC conference, and UT Martin of the OHIO Valley conference. Oklahoma won the overall tournament by going 4-0, Mississippi St. came in second finishing 3-1, the Lady Trojans were third going an even 2-2, and UAPB ending up last going 0-4.

UALR had a hard out in their first game of the tournament against Oklahoma. The Lady Sooners won the match 3-1 featuring their senior outside hitter Madison Ward with 19 kills and 4 blocks. Sophomore setter Audrey Alford had an outstanding 58 assists. The Lady Trojan’s outstanding sophomore middle blocker Veronica Marin led the team in kills with 13. Sophomore Taylor Lindberg contributed 22 assists, and sophomore Sydnee Martin pitched in with 18 digs.

The Lady Trojans were able to bounce back in their second game of the tournament versus UAPB. UALR won the match in straight sets and it was also their first win of the season. Senior middle blocker Edina Selimovic had a good game with 10 kills and 5 blocks. Taylor Lindberg boasted 30 assists in the match. UALR went 28 for 35 on kill shots collectively. The Lady Golden Lions Lauren Corby had 6 kills and 3 blocks and Britney Sahlman chipped in 17 assists.

UALR looked to be upset minded against Mississippi St. with the Lady Trojans starting off winning the first set 25-23, but it was all Bulldogs from there. Little Rock native Evie Grace Singleton felt right at home in the Jack Stephens Center. She led the Bulldogs with 27 kills. Taylor Lindberg had another great game for the Lady Trojans with 39 assists and 3 blocks.

In their last game of the tournament, UALR was able to finish their first ever home tournament on a strong note. The lady Trojans won a decisive victory over UT Martin, in which they won in straight sets. The victory brought their tournament record to 2-2 and their overall record to 2-5. The marvelous Taylor Lindberg continued her excellent performance in the tournament issuing another 38 assists and grabbing 4 digs. Veronica Marin went an amazing 64% on kill shots, going 9 for 14. Her excellent play throughout the tournament was awarded by her being named to the All-Tournament Team.

The UALR Lady Trojans should feel very good about their performance throughout the tournament. Their victories were dominant and their losses had shining moments with the Lady Trojans winning sets against both SEC contender Mississippi St; and Big 12 great Oklahoma. The tournament was good for our volleyball team, our athletic department, and for the university as a whole. The UALR women’s volleyball team showed flashes of greatness that can keep us hopeful for the remainder of the season. But on top of that, we can thank the Lady Trojans for allowing us to be a part of UALR history.