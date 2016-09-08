Opening Word

News

Submitted by Lauren Humphrey on September 8, 2016

Over the summer, I had the opportunity to go to Africa for a month for a mission trip. One of my team leaders told me before going, “We need to understand that we need Africa just as much as Africa needs us.” I didn’t understand this until I was crying in front of a bonfire the third week we were there.
I wanted to go to Africa because I wanted to serve them in anyway possible and show them who Jesus is. I prepared for months. I memorized so many scriptures. I was prepared to work in the sun for countless hours. I studied the culture. I thought I was so prepared; however, when I arrived it seemed like none of my preparation was useful.
One week in, and I found myself painting a hut. “How could painting be useful to these people,” I thought, “It would be a much better use of my time if I were sharing the gospel or helping to build a hospital.” I was so consumed with how I measured up in my own eyes. I wanted to feel like I did a good job. I wanted that satisfaction. I wanted to serve to make myself feel better.
Two weeks later, I found myself taking down a barbwire fence. There were a hundred kids around me, and all I wanted to do is love on those kids. I was so broken by the fact that their parents don’t show them love, but I was taking down a fence. “How does this even help,” I thought again, “This fence is perfectly fine where it is.” Again, I thought that serving somewhere else would be better.
Two days later at the bonfire, I realized that I had the wrong heart the entire time. It didn’t matter what I was doing. It didn’t matter if I got recognition. I was called to serve. It was simple, but I seemed to complicate things so much. I was looking to be exalted, but I realized that I was so broken, selfish and full of greed. I was reminded of how much I needed God in my life. I need Him to remind me that I am nothing without Him. It sounds like a miserable place to be, but honestly, I’ve never had so much joy with accepting my brokenness.
Right there, with tears streaming down my face, I understood what my team leader said. Africa doesn’t need me. I don’t actually need to paint these huts or take down a fence. Yes, it’s really helpful to the ministries involved, and they ended up being very important. But it was more important that I develop a humble heart.
I’m still trying to get it right, though. A lot of times I still look to impress people, but I am reminded that UALR doesn’t need me either. Doing a good job at being Executive Editor is worth nothing if I do it for myself. I want to serve this campus by providing you with quality news, and I’m honored to get the chance to serve this campus in this way.

