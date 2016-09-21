Art and Design Department to get new building

Through a gift from the Windgate Foundation, construction is now underway for UALR Art & Design’s new building. The Windgate Foundation dedicates itself to arts and art education and has donated to UALR for this much-needed facility.

The 64,000 sq. ft. structure is set to be open for classes in Spring 2018 to house UALR’s art and design programs, including 3D and applied design (which includes ceramics, furniture design, metal smithing and jewelry). After construction of the Windgate building, it is expected that the Music department will take over the Fine Arts building once it has been renovated.

“This building will consolidated the art and design programs in the same building in lieu of multiple locations across campus,” said Eric Fritschie of UALR Facilities Managment.

“It gives them more state-of-the-art facilities,” Fritschie added

“Total occupancy for the building is 826 including students, faculty and staff,” he added.

Located on the corner of 28th Street and Campus Drive East, the new building will be a focal point for the Northeast corner of campus. The building is also expected to help increase student enrollment at the university and within the 3D and applied design programs.

“The U of A Fort Smith just finished their art and design [building], which did not include 3D disciplines, but they’ve already seen an increase in their program enrollment. So we’re hoping to see the same effects here,” Fritschie said.

Construction has begun and will be completed November 2017. Overall cost of construction and design is around $21 million, which is covered by the Windgate Foundation’s gift. Some of the major players in this project are WER architects, TME Engineering group, and Nabholz Construction in partnership with Doyne Construction.

“The art and design program has continued to experience growth. The new facility will aid in promoting the department and continue with positive group for the programs,” Fritschie said.

The Windgate Foundation is a private family charitable foundation based out of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.