Breaking the ground on eStem

Construction officially began Sept. 14 on an innovative partnership between UALR and eStem Public Charter Schools, Inc. A groundbreaking ceremony was held to further release details about the joint effort to establish a tuition-free high school on the campus of UALR. This kind of project will be the first of its kind in the state.

The high school partnership, which was announced last August, has now begun the strenuous task of renovating the 15,547-square-foot Larson Hall, one of UALR’s original buildings. The renovation will also include an 32,453 feet expansion to Larson Hall.

Original plans were to include construction of a new building on 28th Street with smaller-scale renovations to Larson Hall. Those plans have been put on hold to focus on the Larson Hall project.

The leaders behind this collaboration are motivated by the possibilities that can present themselves when you build a bridge between high school and higher education. This is especially motivating when you consider that STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is one of the fastest-growing sections of the American economy.

“Universities across the country talk about ‘seamless K-12 through college’ education, but almost nobody really succeeds at it,” Joel E. Anderson, UALR’s chancellor at the time of the partnership announcement, said. “Having a strong high school with a STEM emphasis on campus will make it easier to collaborate in planning, coordinating, and offering a seamless curriculum in each discipline.”

For the students that get to enroll in the eStem High Public Charter School when it opens next fall, they will get an opportunity that most students in the state will not. In conjunction with their high school classes, these students will have the opportunity to take college courses and potentially earn an associate degree, along with their high school diploma.

“Since we opened our doors, eStem has provided a unique learning environment that encourages innovation — both inside and outside the classroom — and our students have thrived,” said John Bacon, CEO of eStem, in a press release. “Now, through this strategic partnership, we will be able to expand this opportunity to more students.”

Jarron Gray, sophomore with the eStem Public School, is excited about the new partnership and opportunity to take college-level classes on the new eStem campus at UALR. “eStem is not your typical high school…and this new expansion will allow for to step out of our comfort zone and make new connections with the community around us,” Gray said.

An undertaking like this doesn’t come cheap. A no-interest loan of $11.4 million, provided by the Walton Family Foundation, will finance the renovation and construction, which was designed by the Little Rock firm of Witsell Evans & Rasco Architects-Planners. The 30-year lease will see an annual payment of $1 to UALR.

Concerns from current UALR students about the additional bodies on campus, combined with the already congested traffic of University Avenue and surrounding streets, seemed to be outweighed with the benefits that this high school can offer.

Connor Donovan, President of the Student Government Association at UALR, said, “I believe the eStem/UALR partnership will bring about positive growth for eStem, for UALR, and for the city of Little Rock…This partnership will revitalize a neglected area of campus, adding to the aesthetic value of the area. Construction has been and will continue to occur in an area of campus that is known for less student foot traffic, so the building of the school itself should provide little to no inconvenience to current students.”

When the eStem High School finally opens next year, UALR will see an increase of as many as 450 students for the news school, adding to the more than 11,000 students currently enrolled at UALR.

Future plans for eStem at UALR are to expand and utilize classrooms in Ross Hall by the 2021-22 school year.