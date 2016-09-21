Job opportunities on campus

The library is currently looking for work study students to fill the positions of Stacks Assistant, Interlibrary Loan Assistant and Assistant to the Director. Students who wish to apply for current or future library non-work study vacancies may submit an application online at ualr.edu/library/about/employment/. Applications are kept on file for three months. For more information, contact J.B. Hill at jbhill@ualr.edu.

To check out more available work study positions, visit http://ualr.edu/financialaid/types/federal-work-study/positions/jobs/.

UALRworks is a program on campus that provides students with jobs that provide financial assistance and professional experience. The program currently has three job opportunities available.

Printing Services has a job position open for a junior or senior level Graphic Designer. Duties include processing print jobs from design to completion, and may include physical labor. For more information on this position, contact Bill Buddenberg at whbuddenberg@ualr.edu.

IT Services is looking for an IT Student Program Worker. Applicants must be a sophomore or junior, currently be pursuing a degree in IT and have a willingness to learn. Job responsibilities include working with the their IT mentor and attend meetings, develop a presentation for the next semester and participate wherever needed. For more information about the position, contact Brian Keltch at bwkeltch@ualr.edu.

Finally, the College of Social Sciences and Communication is looking for a Learning Technology Assistant. Students who apply must be willing to assist the CSSC Learning Technology Coordinator, and complete other duties as needed. For more information about the position, contact Larry Rhodes at ljrhodes@ualr.edu.

For more information about jobs available through UALRworks, along with links to turn in a UALRworks application and access FAQs, visit http://ualr.edu/ualrworks/.

