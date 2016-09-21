Student leaders unite in Hot Springs to discuss change

Many of UALR’s student leaders convened on Aug. 26 to 28 in Hot Springs in order to discuss broad community issues affecting UALR as well as to set specific goals for their organizations. Hosted by the Student Government Association (SGA), the Hot Springs retreat brought together students from a variety of social circles and organizations to foster dialogue and change in the UALR community.

Students from campus organizations, as well as Greek Life, spoke out on topics including increasing inclusiveness at UALR, future building projects and introducing more community service opportunities to UALR students.

“One of the goals of this retreat was to create a more inclusive UALR,” says SGA member and retreat attendee Larry Dicus. He added that the goal of the retreat was, “to reduce the amount of cliques at UALR, or rather to have cliques collaborate on future events.”

Homecoming, one of these future events, requires a multitude of perspectives in order to ensure that it would be open and inviting to students from all over campus.

“Just because I say differing opinions, it doesn’t mean any opinion was wrong,” Dicus said. “Every single opinion at the retreat was a step closer to creating a better UALR,” he added.

Leaders also discussed options for communicating with students in more efficient ways. Right now information spreads around UALR primarily through flyers, emails, some social media and, of course, word of mouth. Developing a more open and inclusive community means communication is key, especially since SGA and other organizations are also working toward creating a more community service oriented campus.

With more and more students seeking opportunities for community service and activism, it becomes even more crucial to spread information about these opportunities and about community service related organizations, such as the Alliance, an organization that seeks to empower and support LGBT students, and AWARE, an inter-sectional social justice organization that provides a safe space to discuss social injustice as it relates to race, sexuality, gender and class, among other identities.

In addition, the SGA proposed the idea of implementing monthly events at UALR called Town Halls.

SGA plans to open these meetings up to every UALR student in order to foster a space where students can propose suggestions and questions to their student government representatives. At the end of each meeting, the students decide on a topic to discuss for the next meeting.

SGA plans to empower UALR students and encourage involvement in student government. Pres. Connor Donovan of the SGA urged the leaders to take more action than attending an annual retreat, and invited the leaders who attended the retreat to the President’s Council, which will be held on Sept. 20. The President’s Council involves both student leaders and administration and will focus on concerns that affect all UALR students, such as housing concerns and online resources.