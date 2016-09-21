Trojan Transit system follows strict routes this semester

Many students rely on the Trojan Transit to get them to class, but this semester there are a few changes to how the system works.

First off, the shuttles will now run on set routes; an exterior and an interior route. The second change is that they will only be picking up people at the specific stops.

The exterior route includes a north, south and evening route. The north route makes six stops from the Jack Stephens Center to Lot 12. The south route also makes six stops from the University Village to Lot 12. Both of these routes run Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening route makes nine stops from the Jack Stephens Center to the University Village. It runs Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The interior route is a single route with 11 stops from the College of Business to the University Plaza.

The Trojan Transit system was started in order to keep students safe while traveling across or to campus. The transits are comprised of the smaller shuttles that seat up to eight people and the larger ones that seat up to twelve. All of the transits are energy efficient in that they use solar power and are battery operated.

More information about the routes can be found at http://ualr.edu/safety/transit/. There is also a mobile app available which can be found on the same site. The app is available for iPhone and Android.