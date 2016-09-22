Hot Corner: Blame the owners, not the players

Many people get angry at the fact that athletes, namely football and basketball players, get paid so much money to play a game. These critics are quick to point out that other professions like educators, garbage collectors, and social workers should be paid more.

There is an extremely funny and great social commentary by Key and Peele on what it would be like if we paid and covered teachers just like we do with athletes. From my personal perspective, I would gladly like to see all professions like public educators get paid more.

But those who criticize athletes for being egotistical, pompous, and greedy have their animosity pointed at the wrong people. The athletes are not to blame. Nobody really criticizes athletes in sports like soccer, tennis, or baseball because those sports are predominantly individual and white. But that’s another topic we won’t discuss at this point.

The owners are the ones who have made billions of dollars from many ranging profession and they are the ones that have to pay the athletes. Owners take in hundreds of millions from ticket, jersey, and food sales, etc. If professional athletes are risking their bodies and their future health to play a game just to satisfy our insatiable desire for competition, shouldn’t they deserve to be paid more especially when they are the main attraction?

If it weren’t for collective bargaining agreements and unions, the athletes wouldn’t even be paid the hundreds of thousands of dollars they currently make. They would be sacrificing themselves and be in worse shape than before.

It is my belief that athletes are underpaid in both football and basketball because they are not properly valued. The owners don’t see the athletes as people. They see them as a commodity.

I feel the same way about teachers. Teachers aren’t valued. They are only seen as a commodity. You don’t get praised unless you are a superstar and you are criticized if your results don’t match up.

While I am not trying to say that the social good created by athletes are equal to the social good created by teachers. I only ask that you really look at the issues. If you are really mad about athletes getting paid too much money, then get mad at the ones who pay them. For the athletes, they have no control over it.