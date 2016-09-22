Trojan Soccer shows out on Senior Night

The Little Rock Trojan soccer team took on Mississippi Valley State on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Coleman Sports and Recreation Complex. It was Senior night, and turned out to be a victorious one for the ladies as they won 2-0.

Thirty-two minutes into the game, senior Kayla Turner had the first goal of the night, taking her shot from way back, with the assist from Jaclyn Purine. It was Turners’ first goal since her freshman season in 2013.

Senior goalkeepers Shara Robbins and Sara Cavanagh split duties for the night and succeeded in shutting out MSVU. This was Robbins first career start.

Junior Quin Wilkes guaranteed the win with a shot that made it past Mississippi Valleys goalie Rita Gyasi, in the eighty-sixth minute of the match. Gyasi made fifteen saves for the night but it was not enough to stop the Trojans. Little Rock outshot MSVU 38-0, 17 of those shots on the goal.

Defensive midfielder Mikayla Uyokpeyi is one of the seniors playing for the Trojans this season, she has played for the Trojans all 4 years she has attended UALR. The people are her favorite part about playing at UALR.

“Any athlete can tell you that they love they game they play, but it’s a bonus when you’re surrounded by people that will fight for you and love you unconditionally.”

Her dream is to play soccer professionally, whether it be for a club in the United States, or one overseas. But Mikayla has dreams outside of the world of soccer.

“I also want to go into the marketing field and find a job that allows me to help organizations design their own brand so they can promote themselves efficiently.”

Senior Hali Long, who plays centerback, says it has not really set in yet that this will be her last season playing for Little Rock.

”Out of everything I love about playing at Little Rock, I love the team. We’ve had players come and go, but this group we have for my last year here has been the best yet. We’re already so close with great chemistry and that shows on the field. I wouldn’t want my last year to be with any other people.”

Hali spent her summer, as co-captain of the Filipino National team. She missed preseason here in Little Rock, but was able to compete in three matches against Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. She really enjoyed her time there.

“It was a really great learning experience and I gained even more family in the Philippines.”

Long still is not sure about her plans after graduation. She is majoring in Health and human performance with an emphasis in promotion and minoring in Exercise science.

“I’m either going to go to grad school, or continue playing soccer as long as my body will let me!”

Little Rock played Kansas State on Sunday night at the Coleman Complex and won 2-1. The Trojans will play again on Friday night against Texas State, the match will take place in San Marcos, TX. Their next home game will take place on Sunday, September 25th at 1:00 p.m. That will be Little Rock Rangers Day at the Complex.