Athlete to Watch: Kenneth Broyles

The season for track and cross-country running is off and well…running! Both the men’s and women’s teams begin preparing for upcoming meets and invitationals, and sophomore Kenneth Broyles is no exception.

Broyles, a Computer Science major, says his interest in track began in high school. Although his original love is for the diamonds of the baseball field, he focused his energy on track and cross-country, completing five years of track and three years of cross-country before coming to UALR.

After graduating from Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, Broyles began attending UALR. He chose the campus for its proximity to home and family, size and, most importantly, scholarship availability.

Broyles currently competes in both cross-country and track . While he prefers running 5k and 6k distances for cross-country, he also likes the slightly shorter distances of the 800m and 1-mile when running track.

Though this is only his second year at UALR, Broyles has already completed several meets both last year and earlier this year. During the Outdoor season last semester, he competed in the Memphis Tiger Invitational, where he completed the 800m in just over two minutes, and the UCA Relays, where he finished the 5k in a little over 16 minutes. Next week he’s scheduled to compete in the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

When asked how college track and cross-country compares to high school, Broyles chuckled and said, “In college, the competition is not as friendly.” But, joking aside, Broyles says he greatly enjoys the new experiences and talent he gets to work with. “In college you’re exposed to a lot of talent from a lot of other schools…in high school you’re kinda restricted to your state.”

Although Broyles plans to continue running for UALR, he is unsure of whether or not he’d like to continue his cross-country career after college.

“It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication…eating right, all that” he said as he explained his hesitation to continue with the sport. He goes on to say that, though not impossible, he knows it will take a lot of perseverance to go professional. He said he would, however, consider running for a semi-professional team in the future.

Broyles does, however, have major aspirations for his degree in Computer Science.

Inspired by his favorite character on Criminal Minds, Penelope Garcia, he hopes to work for the government, particularly the FBI, as a coder or technical analyst.

Broyles has a very laid-back, social personality, and often enjoys talking with new people. He has several hobbies outside of running. One is that he is learning how to play guitar. Broyles also enjoys writing spoken-word poetry, taking long drives and exploring new places around Little Rock. Some of his favorite places to visit include Murray Park and the Big Dam Bridge.