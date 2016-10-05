Athlete to Watch: Rebeca Solis

Coming in fast for the Lady Trojans cross-country team this season is junior Rebeca Solis!

Solis, a Criminal Justice major with a minor in Spanish, came to UALR from Bentonville, Arkansas, where she attended high school. She’s been in the sport for the past 10 years, and got her start in middle school in a program called Girls on the Run.

The program, started by her high school coach for the middle-school-aged girls, was created to encourage exercise. And although she originally joined as an excuse to hang out with friends after school, Solis soon won her first race against the others. She was approached soon after to consider cross-country running and track, and the rest is history (or rather, HERstory).

After graduating from Bentonville High School, Solis settled on UALR to continue her studies. Even though she had originally planned to attend University of Arkanas in Fayetteville because of the proximity to home, she accepted the running scholarship offered by UALR.

While she loves running both track and cross-country, Solis has begun preferring track over the latter as she’s gotten older. “Cross is…really hard mentally and with track I just feel like I know where I’m at…with cross-country you just feel so lost sometimes.” Solis went on the explain that though cross-country typically only covers one distance, the 5k, it can be hard to gauge exactly how far you’ve covered and how much further you have to go before the finish.

When asked if she’d consider continuing track and cross-country after college, Solis said she’d rather take some time off from the sport. “I’ll continue training, of course, because it’s something I love to do…but as far as competitively I don’t think I will.” Solis went on to say that she’ll run as a hobby, and does wish to complete a marathon someday, especially for a charitable event.

Solis has plans to go to law school upon graduating from UALR, and become a criminal justice defense attorney. She became interested in the field after job shadowing her uncle, an attorney in northwest Arkansas, while in junior high. She hopes that, with her minor in Spanish, she’ll be able to reach out more with the Hispanic community.

Even though Solis loves to run, she takes time to enjoy certain hobbies and pastimes as well. When she’s not training, Rebeca loves reading, cooking, spending time with friends and volunteering, particularly with kids and the elderly. “Both of them are just so innocent and it’s enjoyable…it helps get you out of the pressure and stress you have in life.” She’s also a very family-oriented person, and loves going home often to spend time with them.

Solis’s next meet will be on Oct. 1, at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The competitive event will feature runners from over 120 high schools and 80 colleges from across the nation.

“I’m excited and nervous, it varies,” Solis said.

She’s especially excited this year because she’ll get to witness her little brother compete in the festival as well. “It’s exciting to see my former teammates, my brother, and just people I’ve met throughout my career all come together for the competition.”

Rebeca adds that she’s especially excited to be working with Coach Walker, the new head coach for the cross-country/distance team, this season. The team has high hopes for where he’s going to take their program and how it can be improved to the next level.

Be sure to catch Rebeca Solis this season as she runs for the Lady Trojans’ Cross Country team…that is, if you can!