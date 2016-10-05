Davis succeeds Roberson as financial director

After 38 years of working at UALR, former Program Director Karen Roberson is retiring. In her place, Janet Davis has been named the new financial director of the Provost office.

Roberson started working in the Ottenheimer Library at UALR in 1978. In 1996, she started working in the Provost office. After working in that department for 20 years, Roberson retired at the end of September.

Roberson obtained both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Math at UALR, and took advantage of a tuition discount as an employee of UALR while also a student.

“I was able to stay on long enough to train Janet, my replacement,” Roberson said. “Because my job requires a lot, it can be complicated sometimes.”

Davis has trained all of September, but because the job deals with a lot of information, there is still plenty to learn. She described the training process as “trial by fire.”

“[Roberson] has an incredible depth of knowledge which will be hard to replace,” Davis said.

Roberson had planned on retiring at the end of December, but took the opportunity to take part in the early retirement buyout that was offered.

Now that she’s retired, Roberson plans to relax and enjoy her gardening, as well as planning to visit her family.

Roberson describes her departure as bittersweet. “The people here are like family. I am excited but sad to leave,” said Roberson.

The position of financial director consists of making sure that the budget lines are balanced and accurate, as well as personnel paperwork having to do with the faculty. This role also includes working with the Finance and Administration department.

“There are so many layers to this job,” Davis said.

The selection process consisted of a committee interview, and Davis described the selection process as “very smooth.”

Davis received her Bachelor’s degree in Non-Profit Management from Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts, and attended University of North Texas in Denton, Texas before that.

Davis lived north of Boston for 15 years, and spent 12 of them working at Tufts University. While at Tufts, Davis worked in a number of budget roles. Her final title there was that of budget analyst.

Davis and her husband decided to move to Arkansas, as they’re both originally from the south.

“My husband and I have family all over Arkansas and Texas, so we decided on Little Rock for the small city atmosphere and easy access to outdoor fun,” Davis said.