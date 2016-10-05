Freshman dies after driving into pond

Eduardo “Eddy” Alvarez, 19, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, after crashing into a pond in Little Rock. Police stated that a car was swerving in and out of traffic, drove off of Rahling Road and ended up submerged in a pond. His body was pulled from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Eddy graduated from Little Rock Central High School and was in his first semester at UALR. Even though he had just started college, Eddy was already involved in campus activities. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and the League of United Latin American Citizens, which his older brother, Ricardo, was a part of as well.

A memorial for Eddy was held on Sept. 16 at the Donaldson Student Services Center. A heartfelt poem was read followed by a welcome from the the dean of students, and a tribute from Eddy’s friends and family. Eddy was remembered as a very caring and driven young man who had a lot going for him in life.

A GoFundMe page, a fundraising website, was set up by Eddy’s friends to help the Alvarez family pay for the funeral costs. By this publication’s printing, the campaign had reached over half of the $20,000 goal.