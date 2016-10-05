Job Opportunities on Campus by Shaun Williams

Work study students looking for a job on campus can check out UALRworks, which provides a list of on-campus jobs that show the department, job title and the job ID number.

UALRworks is a program that allows students the opportunity to gain professional experience and make some money throughout the semester. At the this issue’s printing, there are two jobs waiting for applicants.

UALR Collections and Archives

The Ottenheimer Library is looking for a Special Collections Assistant. When applying for this job note that your duties will be; working a regular 8 a.m to 5 p.m. shift Monday through Friday, shelving books and boxes of archival papers, assisting in the organization of the University Archives and Special Collections, assisting researchers in the use of University Archives and Special Collections, entering data and creating documents and files using Microsoft Word and Excel.

Some qualifications needed include good keyboarding skills, detailed knowledge of Microsoft Office applications, good oral and written communication skills, ability to follow instructions and perform detailed work, ability to stand and walk for long periods of time, ability to stoop, bend and reach, and experience with computer application. Experience in a library or archives environment is preferred.

For more information contact JB Hill at jbhill@ualr.edu

Printing Services

Printing services is in need of a student worker that is a junior-senior level Graphic Designer. Duties include processing print jobs from the start of design until it is completed and may include some physical labor. Qualifications for the job are that you are energetic and willing to work and learn.

For more information contact Bill Buddenberg at whbuddenberg@ualr.edu