Microaggression, an unintentional insult

Insults always have implications, but some insults maean more than you might think. Little insults called microaggressions can hurt people in ways that are unintended.

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a microaggression as, “A comment or action that is subtly and often unintentionally hostile or demeaning to a member of a minority or marginalized group.”

Laura Barrio Vilar, a UALR English professor, has studied microaggressions. Vilar has multiple reasons for her interest in this topic.

“As a faculty [member] of color, a woman, an immigrant, so forth, I’ve dealt with microaggressions my whole life.”

A common example that she pointed out is the usage of the word “rape” as a sports term.

When a team loses badly, she said, it’s not uncommon to hear, “They got raped.”

“[People don’t] realize that using the term rape for that sports context is highly problematic … taking it as lightly as to just use it as common language is a way to minimize the experience of people who have been sexually abused,” Vilar said.

Another example that Vilar pointed out was, “That’s so gay.”

“Why do we equate gay with being silly or stupid? That kind of correlation hurts people who happen to be gay,” Vilar said.

Microaggressions are becoming very controversial. The University of Chicago made national headlines for not taking a harder stand on these types of offenses.

A few weeks ago, an article about microaggressions was posted on the UALR listserv FACFOCUS. The debate that followed got ugly.

“Microaggressions are claimed by anyone who wants to play the victim card, often at the expense of free speech,” one FACFOCUS user said. Another FACFOCUS user replied, “Yes, you have free speech. No, I do NOT have to let your free speech go unchecked and hurt others.”

In total, 32 comments were made between 15 different people.

Chancellor Andrew Rogerson was offered an opportunity to comment for this article, but declined to comment on the issue, saying that he is too new to UALR (he started working here in September) to have an opinion about microaggressions. Instead, the chancellor’s office recommended Vilar as an expert on the topic.

Part of the problem, Vilar said, is that people don’t understand microaggressions. Comparing microaggressions to trigger warnings, Vilar said that neither is about censorship. They aren’t about restricting what can be said, they help make people fully aware of what they are saying.

Vilar said she believes that the UALR faculty should be more aware of this issue. A way that faculty can become better informed about issues like microaggressions is through training.

“I think training on how to spot and train for this stuff should be mandatory,” Vilar said. She added that the training would not have to be extensive. A 30-minute PowerPoint would be enough, she said.