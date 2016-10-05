Outnumbered sex

Apple recently held a keynote address in San Francisco on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Apple Watch Series 2, and Airpods, Apple’s latest attempt at pushing wireless headphones.

It seemed as if this event gave us everything that Apple fans, like myself, have been asking for for years: a water resistant iPhone, built in GPS on the Apple Watch, and wireless headphones designed by Apple.

Everything that graced that Bill Graham Civic Auditorium stage had been speculated about for months. It’s what didn’t get much stage time that caught my attention.

Apple, who prides itself on being inclusive and diverse, had only three women address the excited crowd (and even less people of color). According to Mic, this attributes to about 7% of the speaking time for women during the keynote.

Of the 19 executives at the top of Apple’s leadership, only three are women. Two women serve on Apple’s eight-member board of directors.

Why is this I often wonder? Given the fact that women largely outnumber men in college and account for roughly 60% of bachelor’s degree holders in the United States, according to Fortune Magazine.

The answer may lie the good old-fashioned stereotype that ‘boys are better at science and math than girls’ and the lack of encouragement that girls receive in pursuing STEM careers from those around them.

Whatever the case may be, gender diverse companies, not only look better, but their teams have greater creativity and make better decisions, according to researchers at the University of Castilla la Mancha, Spain. Companies with the highest female representation outperformed competing companies by 42%.

Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg, author of “Lean In” said, “No industry or country can reach its full potential until women reach their full potential. This is especially true of science and technology, where women with a surplus of talent still face a deficit of opportunity.”

Apple understands this need to grow more diverse and they have made efforts to improve this. Their global female team has increased from 31% to 37% since 2014.

I believe the world will benefit when all ideas are valued and everyone has a seat at the table.