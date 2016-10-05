Police Beat Oct. 5

Harassing Communication

On Sept. 14, an officer met with a student who had been receiving harassing text messages from an unknown person. The student asked the person who they were, but they responded with a name he was unfamiliar with. The unknown person sent the student messages with the student’s social security number, UALR student ID and home address. The person also sent a message stating that they knew where he lived and that they would mess up his credit and his car. When the student asked the person how they had this information, they replied with “I have friends that work for the government.” The officer advised the student to email him the text messages, call the Department of Public Safety (DPS) if the messages get worse, and contact the Social Security Administration.

Stolen Phone

On Sept. 16, an officer arrived at the Ottenheimer Library regarding a report of theft. They met with a student worker who said that a student had their cell phone stolen. The student had put his phone at one of the charging stations on Sept. 14, around 10:37 p.m. He noticed it was missing around 12:41 a.m. the next day, Sept. 15. Video surveillance showed a man coming into the library around 11:32 p.m. on Sept. 14, and going to a computer near that charging station. At around 12:26 a.m., the man went to the charging station and back to the computer before leaving the library.

Marijuana

On Sept. 16, an officer arrived at South Hall regarding the smell of marijuana on the third floor. As the responding officer exited the elevator, she could smell marijuana in the hallway. The Hall Director and one of the Resident Assistants were already talking to one of the third floor room’s residents. The resident told the officer that he got to his room around 30-minutes prior to the police showing up and didn’t notice any smell of marijuana. The Hall Director got permission from the occupant to search his room and came back with a leafy green substance to verify it with the police officer. The substance was found in the occupants personal room. He then raised his voice at and used profanity with the Hall Director. The officer told him that he needed to calm down and not speak to the Hall Director like that. The occupant later said that he did notice the marijuana smell when he had come to the room before the police showed up.