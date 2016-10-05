Trojan volleyball let’s victory slip

Trojan fans were able to witness an exciting and competitive volleyball match Friday night. UALR hosted Louisiana-Lafayette in their first home game since Sept. 3. The UALR volleyball team put on a great performance in a losing effort against the Ragin’ Cajuns. The match went 5 sets and the Trojans showed greatness in each set but Louisiana was the victor in the end.

UALR came out ready to impress the home crowd. The Trojans won the first set 25-17, but the effort shown by the Ragin’ Cajuns foretold a battle yet to come. UALR started the second set strong going up 6-2. But the Ragin’ Cajuns fought back and ended up winning the back and forth set 27-25.

UALR dominated the third set by the play of both Junior outside hitter Marina Avram and Sophomore middle blocker Veronica Marin. The two accounted for 11 of the Trojans 25 set points. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored 15 points in the set as a team. Leading 2-1, the Trojans entered the fourth set ready to close out the match, but Louisiana thought otherwise. This was probably the most contested set of the match, seeing 10 ties and 4 lead changes. The set was tight at 14-14, until Louisiana ripped off seven straight points on their way to win it 25-18.

The fifth set looked to be the clincher with the Trojans scoring the first 4 points of the set. UALR was one point away from victory leading 14-11. But the Ragin’ Cajuns triumphed back with three straight points, tying up the match 14-14. The Trojan wall formed on the next point blocking the kill attempt by Louisiana’s Stacey Reilly putting the Trojans up 15-14. Louisiana-Lafayette scored the next three points of the set and ended up winning the match 3-2.

After watching a victory slip through their grasp, Head Coach Van Compton was asked how she felt about the team’s performance. “They played hard but not well at crucial parts. If you don’t make the right plays in the winning moments, you’re not going to win.” Marina Avram, who led the team with 21 kills, echoed Coach Compton in saying “Some moments we played well, just not in the deciding moments.” She added, “It hurts to lose in five sets.”

UALR altogether played a great game. Sophomore setter Taylor Lindberg attributed 53 assists and Senior defensive specialist Kelsey Leech accounted for 23 digs. Veronica Marin pitched in 18 kills and 3 digs. Senior middle blockers Edina Selimovic and Carolee Dillard posted double digit kill shots, 11 for Selimovic and 10 for Dillard.

The loss puts them at 5-11 on the season, and 1-2 in conference play. But with all their remaining games being against conference opponents, the Trojans can very well likely make a run for the Sun Belt title. They have an abundant amount of talent and are formidable competitors in the conference. If the Trojans can make winning plays at winning time, they can top the conference before season ends.