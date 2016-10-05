Women’s soccer sees defeat against South Alabama Jaguars

The Little Rock Trojans soccer team suffered another tough defeat at the hands of the three-time defending Sun Belt champion South Alabama Jaguars. On hot, humid Sunday afternoon the Trojans battled the Jaguars, but a goal early in the 11th minute by Hannah Godfrey gave South Alabama a lead they would not relinquish. This was one of the few games were the Trojans did not outshoot, as the Jags lead on shots 12-8, including 7-2 on goal. Their opponent also had more corner kicks as well at 12-1. This game was the third loss in the past four games for the Trojans and puts them in a hole as they continue conference play.

During the first half, Little Rock was very defensive oriented. They clogged up many of the passing lanes to make sure that South Alabama was not able to capitalize on the many chances they got. The Trojans, because of their defensive style did not have many chances for possession. When they did get the ball, with so few players up the field it was hard to counterattack against the Jaguars. “We came out here tactically, we wanted to neutralize the game in the first half,” this was what Head Coach Adrian Blewitt said after the game, “the defense is not just about the back four, but everyone adapted to their role defensively.”

In the second half, the Trojans opened up their style and began to take more chances. Coach Blewitt thought that there were four really great chances, but each of them coming up short in the end. There were two really close chances from forwards Fali Garuba and Shannon Shields but the Jaguars goalie Justice Stanford was able to stop them from going to preserve a shutout and the victory. There was also some frustration from both teams on an unusually hot September day. The coach of South Alabama was issued a yellow card in the 77th minute because of his disagreements with the referee on several calls made in the second half. In the 82nd minute, Mikayla Uyokpeyi earned a yellow card for a hard tackle made on the sideline near the South Alabama bench.

When asked whether or not this was an encouraging loss for the Trojans, Coach Blewitt was in definite agreement. “It’s not us playing against the top teams that’s the issue, it’s us getting points against teams we feel we should get three points against,” said Blewitt. For those that don’t know three points is a win in soccer. The Trojans, on Friday, September 23rd had a tough loss against Louisiana 1-0. The Trojans will be traveling on the road to play against Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on October 7th and 9th.