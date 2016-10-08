Moral Politics: A False Sense of Security

One of the top priorities we crave as human beings is security. The word security in our world means so many different things. For some people, it means being able to walk in their neighborhood without fear of being blown up or shot at. For some it means the ability to go home every night. To others, security means that your computer and all your digital devices are protected. Security puts on a different hat every time we use the word; home security, national security, cyber security, and so on.

The sense of security drives us to do things that, while we might be protected, come at the cost of mistreatment and subjugation for others. For example, because Europeans wanted to have a sense of security in America they slaughtered and enslaved thousands and thousands of Amerindians. Another example, gang members, in order to have a sense of security against rival gang members, carry dangerous weapons on the street. What drives that sense of security is fear. It is the fear of the unpredictability of our fellow human beings that we want to be secure from.

But my question is can we really be secure? I raise this question as Congress unanimously passed a bill allowing 9/11 victims to be able to sue. President Obama has rightly vetoed this, but it seems as if this will be the first override of a presidential veto during his presidency. I cannot imagine the pain that these victims must feel every day thinking of how they were innocently murdered by terrorists. I am sure President Obama knows their pain. But he and I both know, the only reason these victims want this is because they believe it will give them some reprieve and security. That they will feel safe in knowing that they have made the perpetrators of this heinous crime pay.

But it will not provide any type of security, except a false one. I know both critics of President Obama and me will say that we are unpatriotic. However, I feel it is more patriotic to forgive those who have transgressed against us. While it will not ease the pain and suffering of these families, what it will do is teach a lesson that you forgive your enemies. In so many places around the world, including at home where there has been civil war, political fighting, genocide, and discrimination, it is better for us to forgive. Gandhi said that, “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” America must remember this and know that only forgiveness provides the greatest security.