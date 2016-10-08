We cannot fail them

There are so many things going on in this country today that occupy the media space. It’s the election, antics of candidates and their surrogates on TV, comments on Colin Kaepernick, violence in communities, etc. All of these issues are extremely important. We expect the media to report on the issues that matter to us. Whether it’s a mother suing Obama for his supposed lack of effort on climate change, or who is going to win the next big college football game. There are so many issues occurring here that we can often lose sight of another world out there; a world that we are forgetting.

Over in Syria, especially in Aleppo, our fellow human beings are dying daily. Yet we don’t see #PrayersforSyria. We as Americans have condemned them as another nation who is bound to have turmoil because their politics and form of government were not what it was supposed to be.

Some people want us to go in there get rid of ISIS, take out Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad and all will be well. It won’t be. These people will have to rebuild their cities, and try and hopefully form some type of national identity. After this civil war is over we are going to expect them to have a perfect government.

I would then like to turn your attention to South Sudan. A country that was just created from a civil war is with Sudan, is now at war with itself. This is a tragedy we have on our hands and yet the media is barely talking about it.

I have not heard or seen any of those running for presidential office talking about it. I haven’t seen the networks talk about it. But yet thousands of people are dying, and what’s worse is that the leaders of the country are profiting off of it. The bank accounts that the presidents, vice presidents, and generals have over in other countries are in the tens of millions of dollars. Yet not one cry of outrage over these issues.

I am not without fault, but I aim to do better. Not because I am self-righteous, but because I want to pursue justice. The people over in Syria and South Sudan need my help and all of our help. Not in a paternalistic way, but in a friendship way. We share a common humanity with them. If they fail, it is because we have failed them.