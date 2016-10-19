ASL professor appointed commissioner of accreditation board

Glenn Anderson, a deaf associate professor in the interpreter education program at UALR, has had the honor of becoming appointed to the Collegiate Commission on Interpreter Education, or CCIE.

Originally from Chicago, Anderson attended Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., where he earned a B.A. in Psychology and Sociology. From there, he earned his M.S. at the University of Arizona in Rehabilitation Counseling, and his Ph.D. at New York University in Rehabilitation Counseling and Counselor Education.

Anderson joined the interpreter education program within the Department of Counseling, Rehabilitation and Adult Education at UALR in August of 2008.

Besides being an associate professor of the interpreter education program, Anderson also serves as a board member of the Arkansas Association of the Deaf (AAD) and is an editor of their quarterly newsletter. According to Anderson, the AAD is “a statewide organization that advocates for improved services for Deaf people with regard to education, communication access, and employment.”

The CCIE, is the national accreditation board for interpreter education programs.

Founded in 2006, the CCIE is responsible for accrediting interpreter education programs in the U.S., and ensuring that these programs meet the standards set by the CCIE.

UALR’s own interpreter education program was accredited by the board in 2011.

Anderson has known about the CCIE for several years, and was contacted in late spring of this year to gauge interest in becoming a commissioner on the CCIE. After a few months where he had to undergo a nominations process, Anderson was accepted as the newest member to the board. His appointment began on Oct. 1.

Anderson said he is excited to work with the CCIE, and hopes it will prove to be a good learning opportunity for himself. He also said he hopes to “become more aware of developments in the field of Interpreter Education… [and] allow…an opportunity to help make contributions to advancing the Interpreter Education profession.”

Anderson also said he has aspirations to advance others in the field. He noted that there is a relatively small number of people of color working within the field, especially working as full-time faculty members. Anderson said he has hopes that this appointment will “open doors of opportunity for more people of color (deaf and hearing) to become involved in the Interpreter Education profession.” He also said that the demographic trends seen in the Deaf community mirror that of America, making these opportunities for people of color necessary.