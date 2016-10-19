Did You Know? Shaving away the truth behind shaving by Kyra Hawkins

Everyone has heard of crazy beauty trends from the extremes of foot binding to anything related to Kylie Jenner. But one trend you might not have thought of is shaving. Shaving has become a regular, sometimes every day, task and, for many of us, shaving is a rite of passage. But with the rising body-positivity movement many are asking even why bother? This raises the question: to shave or not shave?

So where did shaving get it’s start? It actually all began with a marketing gimmick. For many of us, shaving in the winter isn’t as big of a deal as warmer parts of the year due to the differences in fashion needs. Similarly, before the early 1900s women had no need to shave anything due to the times fashion. It wasn’t until May, 1915 when Sears catalog released an ad for a sleeveless dress with that the idea popped into women’s head.

That was the same year that they started selling sheer and sleeveless dresses. While the hemlines did rise in the 1920s with the flapper fashions (exposing some leg), they quickly dropped again in the ‘30s and exposed legs became a moot point once again. During those decades shaving one’s legs was also perceived as lewd behavior due to legs being close to one’s private body parts.

Shaving legs wasn’t really popular again until World War ll when the pin-up era began. The photos featuring seductive women with risqué hemlines, ample cleavage and clean-shaven legs convinced many women that these smooth silhouettes were most desirable. From then on shaving has been a perceived necessity.

Just like other trends, shaving could pass out of style. Recent body-positive movements are pushing the question of why? From the videos of dyed armpit hair to the latest cartoon on Facebook, more and more women are accepting their natural hair and, in the process, saving hundreds of dollars ignoring an outdated marketing gimmick. Shaving should be a personal choice that each individual can make for themselves, not something society pushes upon them.