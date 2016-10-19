Disney animator offers words of wisdom

Don’t fear failure.

That was the message Disney animator Lewis Siegel offered UALR students Oct. 7.

Siegel, who has worked for Walt Disney Animation for 17 years, visited the university as a guest of the Donaghey College of Engineering and Information Technology. Among other projects, he has worked on “Wreck It Ralph,” “Big Hero Six” and “Frozen.”

Speaking to a class primarily of engineering students, Siegel said, “Don’t be afraid to fail once in a while; it can be a good thing.”

Siegel’s first dose of failure came when he was 19 years old. That was when he dropped out of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

A mechanical engineering student, Siegel never enjoyed himself at UCSB. “[It was] not a good fit,” he said.

Two years later, his uncle Jack convinced him to try college again. Siegel said it’s important to have positive people in one’s life and, if it had not been for his uncle’s positivity, he would not have tried college again. Siegel now has degrees from San Francisco State University, University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Southern California.

Siegel said he is glad he attempted UCSB because the experience made him stronger. Having failed out of college once and survived, Siegel said, “You don’t fear the consequences as much.”

Another thing Siegel learned from his failure was to learn from his mistakes.

“It’s still a value because you are never going to make that mistake again,” Siegel said.

Siegel’s life has been a success story since then. Almost immediately after finishing college, he found himself working on the movie adaptation of “Mortal Kombat” as a visual effects artist.

Before long, Siegel found himself doing effects for one of the biggest hits of 1990s, “The Matrix.”

In 1999, Disney came calling, hiring him to work for The Secret Lab, which was Disney’s visual effects studio.

The biggest project he worked on while at The Secret Lab was “Mission to Mars.”

Eventually, Disney moved him from visual effects to animation. Explaining the difference, Siegel said that visual effects are computer-generated images that are attempting to look photorealistic, whereas animation is stylized and more creative.

Since moving to animation, he has worked on “Treasure Planet,” “Meet the Robinsons,” “Tangled” and “Bolt.” He also worked on the 3D re-release of “The Lion King.”

Two of his movies he’s been involved with have won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, “Big Hero Six” and “Frozen.” While Siegel didn’t actually take home Oscars – those went to the directors and producers – he said that he is proud of them.

“The award my not have my name on it, but it does have my fingerprints on it,” Siegel said.

None of this would have happened had Siegel given up after failing out of college when he was 19.

For people who have experienced a failure, he offered a quote by Walt Disney:

“I think it’s important to have a good hard failure when you’re young. I learned a lot out of that. Because it makes you kind of aware of what can happen to you. Because of it I’ve never had any fear in my whole life when we’ve been near collapse and all of that. I’ve never been afraid. I’ve never had the feeling I couldn’t walk out and get a job doing something else.”

This winter, Siegel’s work will return to the big screen with “Moana.” He is now working on “Wreck it Ralph 2.’