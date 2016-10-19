Police Beat Oct. 19

Argument in University Village

On Sept. 20, multiple officers arrived at University Village’s basketball court regarding a fight. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman arguing. The woman told the police that she and the man, her boyfriend, were arguing about her cell phone. She was asked if the argument ever got physical. She said that it had not. Another officer took the boyfriend aside to ask him what had happened and he gave the same story. Both people were checked for scratches and bruises. None were found. The officers then told them to go to their respective residences to cool down for the night.

Public Urination

On Sept. 27, an officer responded to the UALR TRIO office regarding a woman who had urinated into a trashcan. The officer entered the University Plaza parking lot and made contact with the suspect. The suspect told the police that she went into the TRIO office and asked to use the restroom. She said that the person at the desk did not give her good directions to the bathroom and she couldn’t find it so she decided to to urinate into a trashcan. The woman did not have any warrants and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Pedestrian hit by vehicle

On Oct. 4, a woman came into the Department of Public Safety to file a complaint. She stated that she was driving on Campus Drive and Asher after leaving work and a pedestrian, who was standing at the light, ran out in front of her. She told the police that the light was red and when it turned green her vehicle made contact with the pedestrian. Neither of them made a police report but they did trade information. After the altercation, the pedestrian came to the woman’s place of work and gave her his medical bills. The woman then came to DPS to file a report to protect herself because she didn’t want the pedestrian to come to her place of work.