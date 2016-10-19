SGA discusses dorms and elects two new senators

Safety and education are the reasons behind the dorms nighttime rules said Marc Glidden at a Student Government Association meeting.

Glidden, director of Campus Living and Assistant Dean of Students, met with members of SGA and answered questions regarding dorm rules.

These rules include; no more than three guests at a time, only one person of the same gender can spend the night and guest have to check in when they enter the building.

Some members of SGA dislike these rules.

According to Glidden, these rules are in place to help people.

One way these rules help is that they add safety. For example, Glidden said that a few years ago a woman who was not a student wandered in one of the dorms and was found in an unlocked room.

“It’s about making sure people who aren’t supposed to be there aren’t there,” Glidden said.

Another way that these rules help, according to Glidden, is that they provide an environment where learning can happen.

“The essence of why we’re here is to get an education, so the policy reflects the hours that one might be studying or one might be going to sleep or one that students have to get up early for the next morning,” Glidden said.

In other business, the SGA also recently elected two new senators.

Camron James and Yammonda Sparks were both elected and sworn in at the Oct. 4 meeting.

SGA Vice President Nick Lester explained what senators do.

“Senators: initiate and act upon legislation; approve the annual budget other laws, and all SGA expenditures; assist in the administration of SGA programs and in the operation of the SGA office; make laws governing SGA elections; and submit to their student body, by a two-thirds vote, proposed amendments to the Constitution,” said Lester.

These senators come from the different departments of the school.

With James and Sparks, there are now 20 SGA senators.

“SGA has not had this number of Senators in many years, we only have vacancies in Nursing and Health Professions,” Lester said.

During the meetings, the topic of football came up.

Since the start of the semester, SGA has worked on bringing football to UALR.

This includes creating a petition. Their goal is to get 1000 signatures. By the Oct. 11 meeting, the petition had 250 signatures.