Sign hello to the Sign Language Club by Mikayla Harris

Sigma Lambda Kappa (SLK) is a registered student organization at UALR run by American Sign Language students. SLK, also known as the Sign Language Club, promotes the use of American Sign Language (ASL) by inviting students to interact with each other and build skill sets in a friendly environment. This student organization works to give students an understanding of the deaf community, and allows them to interact with this community throughout the year by the events the club hosts and their work with local organizations.

Some of the organizations that SLK works with include the Little Rock Black Deaf Advocates, Little Rock Association of the Deaf, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Arkansas Deaf Blind Community and Arkansas Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf. SLK promotes the events these organizations set up and occasionally helps organize volunteers to help out with the events.

The Sign Language Club also hosts events of their own, including Silent Dinners every other week, monthly member meetings, and recently initiated event called Weekly Sign Language Table. This new initiative, which will allow students to work with other students to practice their signing skills, will be held in the Donaghey Student Center on Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm.

Silent Dinners are no voice events where students can practice their signing skills while in a casual setting. The dinner locations are decided on by votes during the monthly meetings. One of October’s Silent Dinner nights was held at Big Orange on Oct. 11, in which twenty-three people were in attendance. The next scheduled silent dinner is at the Park Plaza Mall Food Court on Wednesday, Oct. 26. November’s dinners will be voted on during the SLK meeting on Nov. 7th at 3pm in Dickinson room 501.

Sigma Lambda Kappa also sponsors “See-a-Song” event every Fall and Spring semester. This event is a performance in which ASL students, faculty, and members of the Deaf community perform songs using American Sign Language. This semester’s “See-a-Song” is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 6pm in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

SLK invites all students of varying ASL skills, even little to none, to join them and learn more about this language and the community behind it. Any questions about the club or its events can be directed to any of the SLK officers:

President Josh Gray

Vice President Jami De La Cruz

Treasurer Kyra Hawkins

Secretary Bailey Adams

Member at Large Madison Christie