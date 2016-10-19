Trojans’ Trending Topics
How do you feel about not having a Fall Break this semester?
NaTesha Robinson
Freshman
Major: Nursing
“I’m very upset because I was really looking forward to it. I was going to go home and spend time with my family.”
Erika Salazar
Freshman
Major: Nursing
“I really think we could use it just as a breather and to get caught up on work and to study.”
Malik Washington
Freshman
Major: Nursing
“I am very displeased because I think it’s a college tradition. I could’ve had those days to study, but now I have to come to class.”
Mia Hall
Faculty
Department: Art and Design
“I like the fact Fall Break went away, it’s less of a disruption and we end a little earlier. And it makes for a less strange-faced schedule through the semester.”