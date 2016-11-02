Home Sweet Homecoming Week

Fall is (finally) in the air, which means Homecoming Week is quickly approaching! Sponsored by the Student Experience Center and Student Government Association (SGA), this year’s homecoming is proving to be just as unique and fun as the campus itself.

The concept for this year’s Homecoming Week is based on a concept developed last year by, then, SGA Pres. Jacob Laan and Vice Pres. Connor Donovan. “We decided we wanted to revamp Homecoming…and get more organizations involved,” SGA Pres. Connor Donovan explained. Along with a Champions’ Cup Competition, the idea for implementing a theme for the Homecoming Week came about as well.

The theme of Homecoming Week this year will be “UALR Olympics”. Festivities will include a Trojan Tailgate, Golf Cart Parade, Cardboard Boat Regatta, and the Champions’ Cup Competition.

Homecoming events will kick off with Homecoming Royalty and SGA voting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 3. Students will have the opportunity to not only vote for their favorite Homecoming Royal, who will be announced at the Homecoming Basketball Game on Saturday, Nov. 12, but they’ll also get to elect Senators to represent them in SGA. The elected Senators will be announced after polls close on Nov. 3.

The day before the Homecoming game, Friday, Nov. 11, will be an action packed day for the Trojans. Starting at 1pm in the DSC Aquatics Center, the Cardboard Boat Regatta will be held, where student organizations will display their best engineering skills with cardboard and race across the pool. Following this event, Trojan Lane will host the Trojan Trek Golf Cart Parade at 5pm. Each participating student organization will display their creativity by decorating a golf cart that fits in with the theme of UALR Olympics.

A pep rally will be held immediately after the Golf Cart Parade to support the Lady Trojans’ Basketball team in the Jack Stephens parking lot. The rally will start at 6 p.m., and the official game will begin at 6:30 p.m., where the Lady Trojans will be going head to head with North Texas at the Jack Stephens Center.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, there will be a Trojan Alley Tailgate in the Jack Stephens parking lot. The Tailgate, sponsored by Academy Sports & Outdoors, will include games, food trucks, and live radio broadcasts. As an added bonus, the Chancellor will be giving away free food truck vouchers to the first 750 students to come.

The anticipated Homecoming game between our own UALR Men’s Basketball team and Central Baptist will begin at 3pm. During halftime, the Homecoming Royalty winners will be announced, along with winners of the Champions’ Cup Competition for both individual competitions and the overall competition.

The Champions’ Cup is an award that will be given to the student organization that shows the most Trojan spirit during Homecoming Week. “It’s a time when all the clubs and organizations come together in friendly competition with the end desire to support the Trojans!” said Donovan.

The competition will be split into three individual competitions; the Trojan Track and Field Torch (Golf Cart Parade), Trojan Swimming Torch (Cardboard Boat Regatta) and Trojan Spirit Stick (Participation). Each competition, organizations will have the chance to win points by fulfilling categories such as creativity, Olympic theme, and team spirit.

Thanks to the Student Experience Center and SGA, this year’s UALR Home Sweet Homecoming will offer several opportunities for both students and the Little Rock community to come support our fellow Trojans! SGA Pres. Connor Donovan looks forward to the week’s events, saying “This is an exciting opportunity for all the students to come together, have a good time, and support our family!”