Kevin Hart’s stand-up routine is a hit on the big screen

Kevin Hart’s “What Now” is a hilarious combination of stand-up comedy and traditional cinema. The well-known comedian’s routine, filmed live at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, accompanies an all-star cast to create a unique movie experience.

While Hart is the true headliner of “What Now,” he is joined by film stars Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) and Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda). Ed Helms (The Office) even makes a cameo appearance. The movie interlaces bits of theatrical action with the complete live comedy show from Hart.

The film begins with the appearance of “Agent 0054,” or Hart, only hours away from his live show, meeting Berry outside of a hotel. After a particularly funny exchange, Hart and Berry proceed into the hotel and play a game of poker with several others, including Don Cheadle. After an argument, which leads to Cheadle’s exit from the premises, Hart and Berry leave the game and complete their “mission,” finishing just in time for Hart to take the stage in Philadelphia.

From there, Hart goes through his routine, never allowing the audience a chance to catch their breath from endless laughter. Hart engages the audience with body language, facial expressions, and graphics accompanying his routine.

After the routine ends and Hart exits, Agent 0054 and Berry leave the stadium in a helicopter, with Hart promising more to come.

“What Now,” while confusing at the beginning, is a movie you will not regret seeing. Hilarious and clever, Hart’s routine covers a variety of topics from pop culture to his personal life. The presence of other well-known cast members help advance the mini-plot within the routine and adds entertainment value. Naturally, the film isn’t family friendly and is intended for adult audiences (Rated R).

You might think a comedy routine would be uninteresting on the big screen, but Hart’s “What Now” will change your mind. By the end, it’ll leave you wanting more.