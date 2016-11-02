Local Artist Spotlight: Shanelle Harris

Shanelle Harris is a Little Rock native who loves makeup. She said she became interested in makeup at the ages between 16 and 17 years old.

“I was on this, I’m naturally beautiful, I don’t need makeup, kind of kick for a while before I got into it,” she said.

Despite the fact that she never thought makeup would have a huge impact on her life to help others, it surely did.

Harris talked about her experience on how she learned how to apply makeup on herself, as well as others. She explained that her mom was her teacher, along with watching YouTube tutorials and reading articles.

“My mom is an ex-Mary Kay saleswoman so she had years of experience of makeup application and knowing what looked right and what worked. So she kind of taught me the basics,” she said. “My evolvement I would have to say came from watching tutorials on YouTube and Instagram and reading article after article. There’s really a lot more to it than most people would think. When it comes to doing makeup on others, it’s kind of a learn as you go thing. No two faces are the same so what works for one client may not work for the other.”

Though Harris had no problems finding the tools she needed to help perfect her skills, like anyone else she still had a few reservations about her work and, at times, became a little discouraged.

“I still have doubts even though my skill set is levels above where it once was,” she said. “Sometimes what you view as beautiful…may not be what other people will like or what your client likes. So in those moments you have to step back, reassess, take your clients wishes into consideration and make it work for the both of you.”

Harris may still have a few doubts at times but overall she says she enjoys being a makeup artist. She likes being able to educate her clients on trends and products that will best fit their needs.

“My favorite part would have to be the inspirational undertone of it. I’ve met many women who feel like they won’t look good in makeup or didn’t know they could pull off a certain lipstick or eye shadow combination,” she said. “I can actively educate my clients…whether that’s through one-on-one hands-on teaching or through personalized glam consulting at Sephora or Ulta, I love to be that valuable resource for my clients.”

While Harris spends much of her time continuously assisting her clients with their makeup needs, she wants people to know that makeup should be fun. And that in order to get better at it, you must practice.

“Practice, Practice, Practice. I cannot stress that enough…Why? Because in order to get better at something, you have to stay on it and practice,” she said.

Currently, Harris is focused on obtaining a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Strategic Communications and Public Relations at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“Makeup will always be a passion and I will always be willing to do it on the side. If I can swing both, I definitely will,” she said.