Police Beat Nov. 2

Arrest on Warrant

On Oct. 8, two officers were at the front of the University Village security booth when they were approached by two students who said that there was a suspicious man loitering around the building they live in. The officers searched around the building and found the man on the sidewalk. They approached the man and asked if he was a student. He said that he was not and that he is homeless and panhandling. Dispatch ran the man through NCIC/ ACIC and he came back with a warrant out of White Hall for Failure to Comply. White Hall confirmed the warrant and agreed to pick up the man and take him into custody.

Residence Hall Theft

On Oct. 12, a student reported that his Sony PlayStation 4 controller had been stolen. He said that he had left his dorm that morning to eat in the cafeteria and then went to class. He noticed the controller was missing when he returned to his room after his 11:00 a.m. class. He also told the officer that his roommate had lost his room key and leaves the room unlocked.

Car Broken Into

On Oct. 12, an officer arrived at the Village Apartments in response to a vehicle break-in. The officer met with the student who had filed the complaint and the student said that the center console of his car had been taken. They went to the student’s car and observed that the radio and video display had been stolen and that the glove compartment was broken and lying in the passenger side floorboard.