SGA continues to push for football

In an effort to get even more attention for their attempt to bring a football team to UALR, the Student Government Association (SGA) spent the majority of their Oct. 24 meeting roaming the campus trying to get signatures for their petition.

SGA President Connor Donovan’s goal for the petition is to get 1000 signatures. He chose this number because it will show that a significant number of students would support the potential team.

Donovan also said that if the college does get a football team, the college will have to get two more female sports. This is to show that the school is not favoring one gender. One potential sport that Donovan said they could be looking at is rowing.

In addition to these sports teams, Donovan also said that they hope to bring both a college marching band and cheerleading to UALR, as both of those things go hand in hand with a football team.

The SGA’s attempt to bring football to the campus has gotten a lot of buzz. Donovan has gotten to talk to the athletics department, the mayor and several local news stations. According to Donovan, the mayor and the athletics department are both supportive of the SGA’s attempt.

The petition’s signature count is about halfway to its goal.

In addition to their football campaign, the SGA also is still looking at the housing policy at the dorms.

Some members of the SGA said they believe that the rules at the dorms are not fair or “gender neutral.” These rules include: no more than three guests at a time, only one person of the same gender can spend the night and guest have to check in when they enter the building.

Senator Jonathon Jodoin looked at the housing policies at other colleges in Arkansas and found that some of them have policies that the SGA believe are better.

At a previous SGA meeting, the director of Campus Living and Assistant Dean of Students Marc Glidden spoke about these rules. Glidden said that they are in place to promote education.

SGA chief of staff Corrigan Revels referenced this by saying, “Yes, we are supposed to come here and learn, but there are other things like growth [that need to be learned].” Revels also said that these rules, “can hinder campus life.”

Jodoin said that the SGA should try to challenge these rules.

“Tradition is hard to break, but we should try to break it,” Jodoin said.