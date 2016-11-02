Toro accepts position in Connecticut

At the end of this semester, Zulma Toro will leave the campus and head for Connecticut. At Central Connecticut State University, Toro will become that college’s new president.

Toro is currently UALR’s provost and executive vice chancellor and has been for over three years.

Reflecting on her time at UALR, Toro said the most important change that the university has experienced is how committed the school has become to student success.

“Student success is the responsivity of each individual that is part of UALR, that each one of us has a role to play in supporting student success,” Toro said.

Explaining this, Toro said that the school now offers “high impact activities” such as service learning and capstone courses. Toro said that by providing students more of these types of activities, students will be better equipped for surviving in the real world.

Another thing Toro said she believes will be a good thing will be the addition of the eStem high school.

Toro said the high school will offer UALR the opportunity to build a stronger pipeline of students. This will also allow high school students the opportunity to take college classes early.

On the other side, Toro said that the high school will help college students because it will allow internship opportunities. UALR students planning to be teachers, counselors or nurses will be able to intern at the eStem school.

The provost said she has liked her time in Arkansas.

“I have enjoyed my tenor here and I’m very thankful for the opportunity that I have been afforded to contribute [in] enhancing access to higher education for the citizens of Arkansas,” Toro said.

Toro pointed out that Arkansas ranks very poorly against other states when looking at the number of people who have college degrees. “I am very pleased I was afforded the opportunity to be involved, at least for a short period of time, in expanding access to higher education,” Toro said

This was not the first college that Toro worked for. Originally from Puerto Rico, she worked for over 13 years at a college in Puerto Rico. At the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez, Toro served as chancellor from 1999 to 2001. Between Puerto Rico and Little Rock, she worked at Wichita State University in Kansas and at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Having already lived in Connecticut once for four years, Toro expects already feel at home when she gets there.

“I am going back to a state I am familiar with, a state that I have friends at,” Toro said.

That said, Toro said that she will miss Arkansas.

I am leaving Little Rock, Arkansas with mixed feeling. I am leaving behind a lot of people that I care for. I am leaving behind the students of this institution that I have fought for quite a bit and that I think that are incredible … but its life and I have enjoyed my time here very much,” Toro said.