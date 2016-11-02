Veterans to receive recognition during appreciation week

To honor the men and women who put their lives on the line for the country, UALR will host Veterans Appreciation Week. The week will start on Monday, Nov. 7, and go through Friday, Nov.11.

The school has always held a ceremony or some sort of celebration to honor its veterans, but Veterans Appreciation Week is a fairly new concept that has evolved on campus.

“It’s a little bit different [of a] lineup than we’ve done in the past,” said Kathy Oliverio, director of Military Student Services.

All week there will be slideshows on monitors in buildings throughout campus featuring photos of UALR faculty, staff and student veterans. A link to submit photos for the slideshow can be found at ualr.edu/military.

The week will kick off that Monday with red, white and blue stars being displayed on the bridge that links the Donaghey Student Center and the Student Services Center.

Anyone can grab a star – red will represent those currently serving, blue will represent veterans, and white will represent those who have passed – and write their name on it or the name of a loved one to be placed on the bridge.

“You don’t have to be a veteran to get the stars. If you have a grandfather who served in World War II and had passed, you can get a white [star] and write his name on it,” Oliverio said.

Tuesday will feature a Veterans Association Open House with a reception. Veteran students will also be present to tell their stories and memorabilia will be on display. The Open House is open to the public and is a chance to showcase UALR’s veterans.

The next day will have a “Heart of a Service Member” photo op. In the DSC there will be a Veterans Appreciation Week selfie board that people can take photos with. UALR’s Student Government Association (SGA) and Environmental and Spatial Technology (EAST) will also host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on this day for student veterans.

“Red, White and Blue Day” is on Thursday. People can wear red, white and/or blue to show support for veterans.

The week will end on Veterans Day with a special ceremony including a guest speaker who has not been announced as of this publication’s print date. Following the ceremony, a free lunch will be provided to veterans from UALR Sodexo.

“It’s just a time to explain what Veterans Day is about, which is honoring veterans,” Oliverio said.