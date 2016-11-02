What’s Happening in Little Rock

Second Annual Naturally Hurd Hair Event

Nov. 6

Have You Hurd??? Unhurd Conversations will host their second annual Naturally Hurd Hair event.

The Naturally Hurd Hair event will be at the Maumelle Event Cenetr at 10910 Maumelle Blvd in North Little Rock.

This event celebrates women who embrace the various textures of their hair. The event will feature educational workshops, professional stylists, panel discussions fashion, fitness, and more.

Special vendors include Bag It Up Boutique, Clutch Mi, Demi Rose and much more.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and prices of tickets range from $15-$35.

For more information, contact Merica Profit at (501) 317-0088 or email at info@unhurdconversations.com.

The Wiz at the Weekend Theater

November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13

Ease on down the road to see the Wiz.

The Wiz will be playing at the Weekend Theater located downtown at 1001 W. Seventh St.

Curtain time for Friday’s and Saturday’s is 7:30 p.m. and curtain time for Sunday will be 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $16 for students and seniors and $20 for adults.

For more information, contact James Morris at (501) 374-3761 or email info@weekendtheater.org.