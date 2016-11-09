The Struggle is Real: Can I hold $20?

I was awoken yesterday morning by an emergency phone call. After a close friend told me about the first of a string of events that exemplifies having a bad day, he asked if he could hold $20. He explained that his gas bill was past due and it was his last day to make a payment. In the midst of him asking me, he pulled up to his front door to see a shut off notice for his water bill. Unfortunately, I was not able to assist my friend in his financial plight because; the struggle is real.

America’s financial ideology is called capitalism. Capitalism describes free enterprise, which says everybody is able to create their own wealth in this so called land of milk and honey. But let me be the first to say that sometimes that milk is spoiled and the honey is kind of bitter. Plenty of mornings I have woken in a disarray, worrying about how I would economically maneuver through the day, through the week, and through the month!

Being a full time college student is a hard job. Having that internal debate between gas or food is a realization for many of us; the struggle is real! We’re told to go to school, get an education and find a good paying job. But one thing a lot of us are not taught is how to appropriate our earnings compared to our expenses or in Layman’s terms, budget our income.

Financial literacy is important for all households to understand and discuss. Whether it is the lower, middle or upper class, financial difficulties are a topic of concern. But most households do not possess the financial adequacy to discuss long term management of money. Juggling the cost of rent or mortgage, house repairs, car notes and maintenance, utilities, food, children, vacations and leisure and all other household expenses is a complicated task. But what is amazing is the lack of education we receive on financial literacy.

We take numerous classes in our educational journey before graduating from high school. Undergraduate courses tack on more learning about previously acquired knowledge. Graduate studies incorporate that acquired knowledge and apply it to a specified field. But in over 20 or more years of constant schooling, we never hear a teacher say “Good morning class, this is your first day of financial education 101.”

Financial literacy should be taught within the household. Most young adults enter the economic markets financially illiterate. But what compounds the problem even worse is the amount of debt we accumulate before entering the workforce.

Sixty-eight percent of students who graduate from college have student debt. Credit card and student loan industries prey upon college students like cheetahs on a gazelle. Add to that the fact that the majority have not been taught the right applications of financial knowledge, and we end up with a situation that leaves households (as well as our country) in an insurmountable amount of debt.

So before you go spending that refund check on the latest pair of shoes, the most slaying outfit or that down payment on a new car, first determine needs from wants. Try to save some of it in an interesting bearing account. Make a budget and do your best to stick to it. Understand the long term effects of credit purchases, and how to make smart choices with money. Build an emergency fund with at least $500. Basically, just do your best to ensure you won’t ever have to ask, “can I hold $20?”