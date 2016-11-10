Science Says: Red Brain versus Blue Brain

Well, it’s official folks, Donald Trump will be the president of the United States starting Jan. 20, 2017. The news has left one part of the country celebrating Trump’s victory, and the other part angrily calling for a future impeachment. However you feel about our newly appointed leader, there’s no doubt that this past election has seen a massive divide between “liberal” Democrats and “conservative” Republicans. But is there a science behind our differences, or is it all in our heads?

The answer to this is a little bit of both actually. According to a study conducted in 2011 by Kanai et al, there is more grey matter in the anterior cingulate cortex in the brains of liberal young adults than in the brains of conservative young adults. The anterior cingulate cortex, or ACC, is responsible for several functions, the main once being error detection. Think of it as autocorrect for the brain; when a mistake is about to occur, this is the part of the brain that stops you from making the said mistake, especially if your brain is on autopilot.

Furthermore, the brains of conservatives had increased activity in the right amygdala. The amygdala is the portion of the brain that controls emotional behavior and motivation. In a study from 2008 by Oxley et al, researchers presented participants with loud, sudden noises and threatening visual images. It was found that those who displayed the most physiological reactions to the stimuli were more likely to agree with conservative political stances. This indicates that the conservative brain may be more driven by rewards generated from emotion.

Another study by Schreiber et al (2013) found that, when it comes to risky decision making, both parties are likely to take the riskier path; what differs between them, however, is what path their brains take. The more conservative brain fires quicker in the right amygdala, and in the liberal brain the area known as the left insular cortex fires more.

So with these neurological differences, is it possible to change your party affiliation? The good news is yes, it is possible to go from liberal to conservative and vice versa. However, most people have strong opinions when it comes to their political stances, and are unlikely to change them.