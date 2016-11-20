Did You Know? Football may be more dangerous than previously thought

Football season is upon us, and, if you keep up with campus news, you know that UALR students are currently petitioning to start our own football team. The idea of Little Rock having a team to call their own is very exciting prospect, and can help bring in more money and attention to our great campus. But did you know that football, and particularly injuries attained from it, are extremely harmful?

Now I know what you’re thinking. “But Victoria, we already know that football can cause concussions and we’re taking steps to stop it!” Well I’m sorry to curb your enthusiasm, but the number of reported concussions has actually increased. According to an article published in the Journal of Neuro-trauma last year, 271 concussions were reported at the NCAA Division I Collegiate level, an increase from the 206 reported in 2014.

But that’s not even our biggest concern. According to researchers at the University of Boston a degenerative brain disease known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is being found in 96 percent of NFL players who’ve been screened for the disease. CTE is cause when proteins, known as tau, form around blood vessels in the brain. This collection of proteins interrupts normal brain functioning and begins killing nerve cells. As the disease progresses, it begins spreading to other parts of the brain that affect functions such as memory and emotion. The final stage of CTE leaves the brain brittle and deformed, and the individual with severe dementia.

At this point you’d think it can’t get any worse, but unfortunately it does. Not only can CTE be caused by severe hits to the head, but it can occur with all those minor bumps to the head players take dozens of times each game. And even with “better” helmets, the problem wouldn’t be resolved. Every time the brain takes a hit the impact causes it to move within the skull, causing a buildup of injuries over time.

So why hasn’t the NFL taken more precautions against the disease? Well it turns out that the NFL has actually known about CTE and its effect on the brain for a while now, and has just swept it under the carpet. In fact, earlier this year a three-year lawsuit that began in 2013 was settled after 5,000 former NFL players came forward about brain injuries from playing football. The suit was settled and the players were compensated, however those who may be diagnosed with CTE later on in life were not awarded.

Football is a staple part of the American culture, and there’s nothing wrong in enjoying the game with friends and family, especially if you can root for your home team. But it’s also a dangerous sport, and the care for the players involved is essential to ensure their health and well-being off the field.