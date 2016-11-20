The Struggle is Real: From L.A. to L.R.

The idea of an out-of-state college student isn’t a foreign one. Many students travel far away from home to further their education. Still, when people here find out where I’m from, they are surprised. I find myself having to explain why I moved from Los Angeles to Little Rock every other week, even though I’ve lived here for two years.

People ask me about the culture shock all the time, and I still don’t know how to answer that question. They also seem very interested in what I find to be the worst thing about Little Rock.

I’m sure many other out-of-state students face the same kind of questions as often as I do. Sometimes it gets frustrating having to explain that life where you’re from is not exactly as it seems on television. For example, Los Angeles beaches aren’t always attractive. Some days the sand is filled with so much trash and the sky is so grey that chilling on the beach is undesirable. And celebrities don’t roam the streets on a regular basis and when they are out, they’re usually with a large entourage.

There is definitely a lot more to do in L.A. but like any city, once you’ve done everything, it gets boring. It feels weird having to explain these things but I can understand the curiosity.

No two places in this world are the same. No matter where you move, you’re going to have to do some adjusting when you get there. For me, the biggest differences are the weather and the scenery.

I’m used to warm weather with a breeze, palm trees and the beach. Since I’ve moved to Little Rock, I don’t know what warm is anymore. It’s either really hot or really cold. In the summer the sun is not accompanied with an occasional cool breeze. The pea coat I wore in the winter back home is not enough for the winters here. The palm trees along the sidewalk are replaced with trees I am unfamiliar with.

I also find it difficult to move around here. In L.A., a driver’s license was not a necessity. Neither was a car. If you needed to get somewhere, public transportation was a reasonable option. The buses ran every 15 to 20 minutes so even if you missed the one you intended to catch, you didn’t have to worry about being an hour late, provided traffic conditions were normal.

In Little Rock, you have to own a car if you want to go anywhere. Public transportation here is not as timely as in Los Angeles. The buses run every 40 minutes or so and they don’t run all night, especially since majority of the bus lines shut down after 7 p.m. Also, there are some areas of Little Rock you can’t get to on the bus, so if you need to go there, you have to find a ride.

Even with all these difficulties and frustrations, the worst thing about Little Rock is constantly having to explain why I moved here.