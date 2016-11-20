Trojan Trending Topics: Do you put up holiday decorations before or after Thanksgiving?

Henry Owens

Freshman

Major: Undeclared

“For my family, it’s really a toss-up. Sometimes we forget that Christmas is even a thing, and sometimes, we’re putting up the tree while we’re getting trick-or-treaters. It really depends.”

Mikaela Dorrell

Freshman

Major: Elementary Education

“My family doesn’t put them (holiday decorations) up until the day after Thanksgiving, but Christmas joy can start whenever!”

Alexandria Harris

Sophomore

Major: Nursing

“I put up decorations after Thanksgiving.”

Melissa Hardeman

Faculty

Department: Mathematics and Statistics

“I usually do it after Thanksgiving because I am so busy before Thanksgiving and we end up going out of town… So, I don’t do it until after the (Thanksgiving) holidays.”