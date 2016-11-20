News

Features

Sports

Entertainment

Home » Features

Trojan Trending Topics: Do you put up holiday decorations before or after Thanksgiving?

Submitted by Kolton Rutherford on November 20, 2016 – 8:47 pmNo Comment

Henry Owens

Freshman

Major: Undeclared

“For my family, it’s really a toss-up. Sometimes we forget that Christmas is even a thing, and sometimes, we’re putting up the tree while we’re getting trick-or-treaters. It really depends.”

 

Mikaela Dorrell

Freshman

Major: Elementary Education

“My family doesn’t put them (holiday decorations) up until the day after Thanksgiving, but Christmas joy can start whenever!”

 

Alexandria Harris

Sophomore

Major: Nursing

“I put up decorations after Thanksgiving.”

 

Melissa Hardeman

Faculty

Department: Mathematics and Statistics

“I usually do it after Thanksgiving because I am so busy before Thanksgiving and we end up going out of town… So, I don’t do it until after the (Thanksgiving) holidays.”

Leave a comment!

Add your comment below, or trackback from your own site. You can also subscribe to these comments via RSS.

Be nice. Keep it clean. Stay on topic. No spam.

You can use these tags:
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

*