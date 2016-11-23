Police Beat Nov. 16

Traffic offense

On Oct. 23, an officer initiated a traffic stop for a car that had no license plate. The driver told the officer that her car was being worked on in the shop and that the car she was driving is a rental from the dealership. The officer asked for her license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration. She could only provide an I.D. and told the officer that the paperwork was in her Village apartment. The officer ran her through NCIC/ACIC (National Crime Information Center/ Arkansas Crime Information Center) and she came back with a suspended driver’s license and a possible warrant out of Miller County for Failure to Appear on an expired license plate and a suspended driver’s license. The woman was cited for Driver’s License Suspended, No Vehicle Tag and No Proof of Insurance.

Homeless man sleeping on porch

On Oct. 31, an officer arrived at the Student Metro Union in regards to a complaint of a man sleeping on the porch. When he arrived, the officer woke the man up and asked why he was sleeping on the porch. The man told the officer that he was living there to which a resident of the Metro Student Union told the officer that the man does not work or live there. The homeless man then told the officer that he was homeless and was going to stay on the patio at night. The officer told the man to pick up his things and leave UALR property. The man asked the officer if the police would be back the next night to which the officer replied that they would and if the homeless man was there again he would be arrested for Criminal Trespass. The homeless man nodded that he understood and told the officer that he would be back the next night. The officer ran the man through ACIC and he came back with several encounters with law enforcement.