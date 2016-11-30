Athlete to Watch: Kaitlyn Pratt

Basketball season is finally here and the Trojans are hoping to continue the success they had last season.

The Lady Trojans have started off the season with a win at home against North Texas, their next three games on the road proved difficult losing three in a row at Green Bay, #16 Oklahoma and Fordham, but there are still of plenty of games left in the season. Even though the team is off to a slow start, Kaitlyn Pratt is not.

Pratt, who also goes by K.P, is a 21-year-old senior from New Orleans who started playing basketball in elementary school. By the time she was at McDonogh 35 College Prep High School, she helped her AAU team win a national championship. She also helped get a team state championship for her high school with the track and field team. She was also named Louisiana Gatorade High School Player of the Year her senior season.

Her talent has continued into her college career. Pratt, who plays forward and wears number 40 on the court, has been named SunBelt Player of the Week, averages 27 minutes of play per a game, and has played every game the Trojans have the past two seasons.

This season she is averaging 9.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds. For the 2015-16 season she started 26 of the 33 games.

“The team, the atmosphere here, it’s really quiet, and I’ve grown to really love it,” Pratt said.

The Trojan’s approached Pratt early in her recruiting process and she decided she liked what she saw and moved to Little Rock.

“Kaitlyn has really developed into a great leader for her teammates,” Coach Joe Foley said. “She’s a great player to have apart of our team.”

Being from New Orleans, Pratt is a fan of the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans. When it comes to athletes she admires, Pratt does not have the average picks. “Its not really professional athletes but athletes around from UALR or from my previous high school that I look up to,” Pratt said.

When she gets a chance to be in her hometown she enjoys spending time with her family. When she’s in Little Rock and not playing basketball, which is not very often, she enjoys just hanging out with her teammates.

Pratt takes basketball seriously, but her work in the class room also matters. She is currently earning her bachelors in social work. As for her plans after graduation, she wants to stay here in Little Rock.

She is not ready to leave UALR quite yet.

“I want to stay here and apply for advanced standing in grad school for social work,” Pratt said.